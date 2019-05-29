Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
11005 County Road M
Suring, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
11005 County Road M
Suring, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosann Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosann Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosann Cook Obituary
Rosann Cook

Suring - Rosann M. Cook, age 77 of Suring, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home (116 South Krueger Street, Suring, WI 54174) from 4 pm to 8 pm. Visitation resumes on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church (11005 County Road M, Suring, WI 54174) from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Fred Mai officiating. Rosann will be interred in Hickory Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now