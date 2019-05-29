|
|
Rosann Cook
Suring - Rosann M. Cook, age 77 of Suring, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home (116 South Krueger Street, Suring, WI 54174) from 4 pm to 8 pm. Visitation resumes on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church (11005 County Road M, Suring, WI 54174) from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Fred Mai officiating. Rosann will be interred in Hickory Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019