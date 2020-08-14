Roscoe Wartick
Green Bay - Roscoe Wartick, 97, Green Bay, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1923 to William and Estella (Stout) Wartick. Roscoe married Lillian Brouillard.
Roscoe loved spending time with all the grandchildren and his many nephews and nieces. He was the best gardener ever, always grew the best fresh vegetables and some fruits. Roscoe always had the most beautiful tiger lilies planted around his home in Pembine. He had a real passion for woodworking and made the most beautiful clocks large and small, as well as many many other things. He loved to play cribbage and kings corners and was always willing to play cards when asked. Roscoe also had a passion for fishing and hunting, especially deer hunting.
Roscoe is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Philip) Macklin and Marion Wartick; three grandchildren, Laura Wartick, Jeffery (Holly) Macklin, Kimberly (Jason) Dorner; nine great-grandchildren, Brittany, Austin, Collin and Jayden Vandenheuvel, Antonio Riuz, Preston Dorner, and Joseph, Noah and Maggie Macklin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; his parents William and Estella Wartick; brothers, Dale, Ralph, Leon, and Virgil Wartick; sisters, Esther Mattson, Dorothy, and Arlene Wartick; niece, Delores Groy; nephew, Clarance Wartick; and great-grandson, Noah Christopher Macklin.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 23; followed by the Funeral Service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pembine Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
