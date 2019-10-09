Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Church
Green Bay, WI
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Peoria, IL
Rose Ann Hunsander Obituary
Rose Ann Hunsander

Peoria - Rose Ann Hunsader, of Peoria IL, died on 1 October 2019.

Born 26 September 1935 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Querin A. and Jennie F. (Heimerl) Herlik. Surviving are one brother, Colonial (Ret.) Querin (Quin) E. Herlik of Augusta, GA and two sisters, Sister Mary Jane Herlik, O.P. of St. Petersburg, FL and Mrs. Rosalyn E. Simonar (twin) of Green Bay, WI.

Rose Ann was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Green Bay, WI in 1954 and attended Stout Institute (U. of W.), Menominee, WI. She was well known for her tireless and faith filled communion ministry to the sick and shut-ins in the Peoria area. She also volunteered with the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.

The funeral Mass will be held in Green Bay, WI at Resurrection Church at 11 a.m. October 21, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenleaf, WI. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Peoria on November 13, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be sent to: Sinsinawa Dominicans, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824-9701 or online at www.sinsinawa.org

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
