Rose I. Schlies
Rose I. Schlies, 94, Green Bay, formerly of Denmark passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Hospital after a brief illness, which was not COVID-19 related. Rosie was born on September 2, 1925 in the town of Eaton to the now late Michael and Hedwig (Walczyk) Bosacki. On September 29, 1945, she married Frank J. Schlies at SS Cyril & Methodius Church in Poland and the couple enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage. Frank passed away in January of 2005. Rosie was very devoted to her daily prayer and very active at St. Lawrence Church for many years where she volunteered in so many areas including cooking during devotions. She and Frank also assisted with the church picnics, the altar rosary society and he was a trustee for several years. She loved listening to Polka music, enjoying time in her flower gardens as she had a green thumb and always looked forward to her daily visits from Gizmo. Rosie had an open door policy and always welcomed people in to her home and loved entertaining. She had a keen interest in current events and was always apprised as to what was going on and yet even found time to read books. Rosie was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.
Rose is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Allen "Al" & Lisa Schlies, Denmark, two grandchildren: Stephanie Schlies and her son Rosie's only great-grandchild: Bradley, Lauren Schlies and her significant friend: Tyler, one daughter-in-law: Diane Schlies, one sister: Agnes Schlies and two sisters-in-law: Rose Prokash and Evelyn Schlies. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank, one daughter: Anna Mae; one son: Aaron Schlies. In addition, she was welcomed into Heaven by her numerous siblings who went before her.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the immediate family for Rose at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Stangleville with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Burial next to Frank at St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established in her name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020