Rose Jordan



Green Bay - Rose Mary (Novitski) Jordan, age 69, of Green Bay, WI, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at a local hospital, surrounded by family and friends.



Rose was born on April 18, 1949 in Green Bay, WI to Chester and Lorraine (Van Duyse) Novitski, the second of 14 children. She graduated from Denmark High School in 1967, married Greg Jordan, July 12, 1975 and they had three sons together.



Rose was a lifelong crafter from knitting and crochet to woodcrafts, diaper cakes, towel cakes, scrapbooking and much more and she gave each one from her heart. She loved playing cards, spending time with her very large extended family, and expanding her ever-growing family genealogy.



Rose is survived by her husband, Greg; her 4 children: Rebecca Jorgenson, Benjamin, William, and Robert Jordan; grandchildren: Beau (Sarah) Phillips, Tiffany (Bradley) Miles, Wesley, Will, and Mercedes Jordan, and Matthew Benardo; great-grandchildren, Brayden Phillips, and one on the way; siblings: Gloria Jadin, Art Novitski, Bonnie Byng (Darrell), Sally (Ted) Coenen, Steve (Polly) Novitski, Debbie (Jeff) Pionek, Laurie (Dennis) DeKeyser, Lisa (Mike) Oudenhoven, Terry (Glen) VanderKinter, Amy (Tim) Ertman and in-laws, Sally (Puyleart) Novitski, Jerry (Betty) Denny, Bruce (Penny) Jordan, Roxanne Counard, Mike Jordan, Owallah (Sam) Sobiesczyk, Mickey (Eddie) Petijean, Sam (Bonnie) Jordan, Colin (Ann) Jordan, and Crystal Biller. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Lorraine; one grandchild, Kayla Edlebeck, brothers: Ronald, Daniel and Michael Novitski.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Bellin Memorial Hospital. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary