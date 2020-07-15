Rose (Peggy) SchlapmanAllouez - Rose (Peggy) Schlapman passed away peacefully at her home with her loving daughter Chris at her side on July 11, 2020 at the age of 94. Peggy was born October 12, 1925 to the late Vincent and Francis (Alberti) Petta. She attended school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and worked at F.G. Findley where she met her husband Fred Schlapman. They were married at the Marquette University Chapel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 31, 1946. The couple soon had three children and in 1955, moved to Green Bay and had three more children. Sadly, Fred passed away on May 17, 1960. As a single parent, Peggy did an amazing job raising six children. Peggy was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Allouez, WI.Peggy was a long time employee at St. Norbert College where she was hired in September, 1967 as an administrative assistant and worked for over 30 years. She thoroughly enjoyed helping students and staff and editing and typing manuscripts for professors. She earned the Exceptional Service Award in 1997 for her outstanding ability to edit and proofread and has been cited as such in many published books. Peggy was an avid reader of mysteries, gifted at solving Crossword puzzles and a champion Scrabble player often winning the games with her children and grandchildren. Peggy loved reading books to her grandchildren, playing cards with no cheating allowed and making their favorite breakfast. She had a green thumb and could grow beautiful flowers and attract many birds to her bird feeders with the cardinal being her favorite. Peggy had many talents including playing the piano and sewing. She loved sharing adventures with her children and grandchildren with trips to Bay Beach and the Wildlife Sanctuary as well as visiting with friends and family to Florida, Hawaii, Michigan, New York, Arizona, Oregon, and France to name a few. Peggy was a gentle, kind soul who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And of course, Peggy loved a good old-fashion.Peggy was an avid bowler in a league where she proudly had many high score games. She enjoyed her volunteer work at various locations including Heritage Hill State Historical Park in Allouez and St. Matthew Catholic Church, Allouez, WI where she was a long time member. She volunteered for 17 years at St. Matthew's tending the gardens and doing other service work. At the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling, she volunteered for 17 years up to just a few months ago at the age of 94 and was awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2005 and the Spirit Award in 2017.Peggy is survived by her children, Nancy (Penny Cass) Schlapman, Joanne (Tom) Fischer, Judy Blackburn, Fred (Lori) Schlapman, and Chris Schlapman; grandchildren Angela Blackburn, Stephanie (Jorjio) Hopkins, James (Rachel) Blackburn, CJ Blackburn, Lauren Schlapman, Brooke Schlapman and Alex Schlapman; great grandchildren Elsie Lee Ray, Liam Hopkins, and Cameron Blackburn. Peggy is also survived by her beloved cat Kitty. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fred and her son Tom.Family and friends may gather on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew St. Green Bay, from 11:00am to 11:45am, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00, Rev. Robert Kabat officiating. Due to the current Covid-19 health concerns, the family requests that everyone in attendance please bring a mask to wear.A special thank you to Dr. Zhaowei Ai and Unity Hospice for their loving care and attentiveness.