Rosemae SchliesDenmark - Rosemae (Vanness) Schlies, age 87, of Denmark passed away on Monday June 29th, 2020. Rosemae was born September 22, 1932 in the town of Eaton to the late Louis and Alice (Tilot) Vanness.Rosemae married Louis B Schlies on October 24th 1951 at St. Hubert's in Sugarbush. They spent 68 years together in marriage on their family farm and built a life full of time with family and close friends.Rosemae home was welcoming to all. There was a revolving door of family and friends whether it be for a holiday, party or to simply stop in and enjoy conversation. Some visitors were lucky and came when she was making matunky or Kolaches. Others likely got a spread of local sausage and cheese with crackers. She always made sure you didn't leave hungry.She lived a life deeply connected to her faith. Rosemae was a member of the St. Lawrence Rosary Society and a lifelong member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters. Her mornings often started with prayers for those who needed them and coffee with her son.Rosemae is survived by her husband Louis Schlies; daughter and son-in-law, 3 sons and daughters-in law: Dale (Judy) Schlies of Denmark, Theresa (Leon) Suster of Denmark, Paul (Nancy) Schlies of DePere, Lester (Nancy) Schlies of Denmark; ten grandchildren: Andy (Angie) Schlies, Ashley (Zack) Lacenski, Amanda (Jason) Baugnet, Angela (Nate) Michiels, Jamie Schlies, Nicole (Ben) Franz, Jennifer (Kenny) Strack, Tyler (special friend Lexi), Tammy Schlies (Fiancé Damon Vandenack), Joe Schlies and 12 great grandchildren: Ally, Aubrey, Addison, Jacob, Adam, Abraham, Audrey, John, Hugo, Harlow, Bowyer and DaxtonShe was preceded in death by her parents Louis & Alice Vanness; in-laws Joseph & Anna Schlies; Sisters Marie (Clarence) Marchant, Anna (Alvin) Kugel, brothers Clarence (Pat) Vanness, Joe Vanness; Sister-in-law Janet Vanness, 4 brothers-in-law Jacob (Emily) Schlies, Joseph (Mabel) Schlies, Alivin (Bernice & Jeanette) Schlies & Benjamin (Viola) Schlies.Friends may call to Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark after 3:00PM on Sunday July 5. A parish wake service will be held at 7:00 PM to conclude the evening. Visitation Continues on Monday at St. Therese Parish-St. Lawrence Church in Stangelville (N2085 County Rd AB, Denmark) after 9:30am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Father Dennis Drury officiating. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery on Monday after mass.For the visitation and mass, mask wearing is encouraged per health guidelines.We are grateful for the care she received from the Harmony House of Denmark, Southern Care Hospice caregivers (especially Kara and Angie). Special thanks to Dale for taking mom to leg appointments for the last 2 years. There are no words to express the appreciation our family has to Lester, Nancy and their family for the extra care and attention that allowed Grandma to be at home and welcome all those visitors. Jack & Mary, the extra visits, calls and treats made her day. They meant more than you will ever know