|
|
Rosemary Anderson
Green Bay - Rosemary Dorothy Anderson passed into eternal peace on April 2, 2020, just shy of her 97th birthday. She was born to Michael and Dorothy Lang on April 15, 1923 in Valders, Wisconsin, the oldest of five siblings who sadly watched the younger go before her.
She was proud to have been a hard working farm girl and carried that ethic throughout her life. Upon the death of her husband, Myron Camper in 1966, she raised three children while working full-time, keeping an immaculate home and yard with a bountiful garden and beautiful flowers, volunteering in everything from the American Legion Auxiliary, Scouts, church, hospitals and the elderly in her parish and neighborhood all while setting aside time for family picnics, camping trips, reading, movies, plays, neighborhood cookouts and Sundays at the lake.
She married Maurice Anderson in 1972 and helped raise four of his six daughters, as well. Together, they enjoyed traveling, supper-clubbing, cruises, boating, summers at their cottage at Sand Bay and winters in their Florida home. She loved spending time with her grandchildren always but especially when she lived on the water in Sturgeon Bay. She would clean all the fish they caught and use the remains as fertilizer for her huge, stunning geranium planter that people would slow down just to gaze upon.
Maurice (Andy) preceded her in death in January, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sisters Margaret Loritz and Beatrice Beattie, brothers Richard and George Lang, nephews, nieces, in-laws, a stepdaughter, other family members and many, many friends.
She is survived by her three children, Peter Camper, Paulette (Frank) Rosch and Patricia Camper Stowe, four grandchildren, Justin (Jennifer) Stowe, Leah (David) Patterson, Graham (Nicole) Stowe and Aaron Stowe. Four great grandchildren, Taylor, Jasmine, Carmen and Avery and one great great granddaughter, Harper, five stepdaughters, Carol, Diane, Julie, Linda, Mary and their children and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
A private blessing was held by her family at Newcomer Funeral Home.
Thank you so much, Father Bob, for that and visiting her at the hospital. Thank you to the staff and her friends at Renaissance Assisted Living for making her final seven years a pleasure for her. Thank you, as well, to Unity Hospice for taking her in at the end and allowing the family to be with her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020