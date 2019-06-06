|
|
Rosemary Clare Harte Schierl
Chicago, IL - Rosemary Clare Harte Schierl was born on January 30, 1937 in Chicago and passed away surrounded by family and friends on June 2, 2019 in Chicago. Beloved mother of Michael (Valerie), Kathryn, Susan (Sean) Sullivan, David (Esther) and Daniel (Tatyana) Schierl. Proud and cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren: Maddy, Zach, Sarah, Bella and Ellie Schierl; Monique (Roland Flores) and David Williams; Clare, Liam, Denise and Rosie Sullivan; Abby Schierl; and Anna, Jonathon, Joshua and Jacob Schierl. Beloved great-grandma of 3 great-grandchildren: Miguel, Aidan, and Joseph Flores. Dear sister of William Harte, Mel (Sara) Harte, Lucille (Thomas) Foley and the late Edward (Patricia) Harte, James (Mary) Harte, Kathryn and Anne (John) O'Neill. Fond godmother, aunt, and friend of too many to count.
Rosemary was born to second-generation Irish immigrants, the late Edward and Clare (Banks) Harte, who taught her to value God, hard work, education, and family. Rosemary graduated from Our Lady of Angels Elementary School in Chicago and Immaculate Conception Academy boarding High School in Iowa. She earned her BA from St. Mary's College (Notre Dame, IN) and a Masters Degree in Liberal Studies from Loyola University (Chicago). Rosemary worked as a social worker and teacher in Chicago, South Bend and Milwaukee, before ultimately moving to Green Bay to raise her family.
Devoted to her family as her top priority, Rosemary raised her five children with energy and pride. She would tirelessly and almost miraculously get her 5 children to numerous sporting, school and social events on time. "Sweet Rose" was known for dropping everything to help anyone in need (with no notice or plan required), whether it be her own child or just a friend of a friend. Her most famous recipes included her Christmas Cookies, apple pie, cheesecake and her baked chicken leg dish, which she has enthusiastically passed down to the next generation with keen instruction.
"Rosebud" relished sharing family stories and would try to turn almost any event into an occasion for an extended family gathering. No extended family gathering was complete without "Aunt Ro" being asked to sing her famous rendition of Danny Boy. She enjoyed marathon Hand and Foot card games, making secret runs to the casino (aka the library), re-telling jokes in her own unique style, and hosting numerous loved ones (and their friends!) at her homes in Green Bay, Chicago and her trailer home in Portage, IN.
Rosemary was the devoted matriarch of an extended family who adored her. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation: Friday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd.
Funeral: Saturday, prayers at 10 a.m., then to St. Benedict Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Interment: Private.
In lieu of flowers, request donations to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 6 to June 7, 2019