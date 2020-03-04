|
|
Rosemary Darrow
Howard - Rosemary (Loehlein) Darrow, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, resident of Cardinal Ridge Assisted Living, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 81. Rosie was born January 27, 1939, in Green Bay, to the late Elmer and Lillian Loehlein.
Rosie graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1957. On August 29, 1959, she married the love of her life, Todd Darrow. After raising five children, Rosie and Todd spent many years golfing and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. They eventually retired to Minoqua, where they spent fifteen years, before moving back to Green Bay in 2008.
Rosie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Todd, and her daughter, Sue Gore.
Rosie is survived by her loving children Tammy (Steve) Skogg, Mike (Brenda) Darrow, Scott (Linda) Darrow, and Dave Darrow (Kathy Filipiak), grandchildren Carrie, Justin, Trevor (Stephanie), Matthew (Carrie), Megan (Erik), Mark, Wesley and Cassie. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and one on the way, her very dear sister Darlene (Dede) Wilquet, son-in-law Tim Gore, and many nieces and nephews.
By Rosie's request, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Karen and the entire staff at Cardinal Ridge for the wonderful and compassionate care all these years. Also, a big thank you to Tara and everyone from Unity Hospice.
Rosie would hope she leaves behind some good memories with her family and that a piece of her heart remains with them also as they continue on. You were my life!!! I love you all more than you know. Love always, Mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020