Rosemary Hyacinth (Welles) Patzke
Suamico - Rosemary Hyacinth (Welles) Patzke, 98, Suamico, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1921, in a cabin in Crivitz during a blizzard, to William and Matilda (Putnam) Welles.
Rosemary graduated from St. Joseph Academy. On July 20, 1942, she married Terrance Patzke at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together they had eight children in 11 years - OMG!
Rosemary was a woman's rights advocate long before it was fashionable. She was a wonderful gardener and had the most beautiful flowers. Rosemary loved the outdoors and her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her cat "BobKat". Rosemary was a world traveler and a rock hound, collecting many things to create jewelry. She as a free spirit who was still driving at age 96.
Rosemary is survived by her children and their spouses, Bill (Jane) Patzke, Tom (Doreen) Patzke, Steve (Lori) Patzke, Theresa (Chris) Guiver, Joe (Catherine) Patzke; grandchildren, Carly Patzke-Nolan, Kristy (Josh) Hintz, Mary Rose Guiver, Hannah (Carter) Stevens, Nat (Julia) Patzke, Samuel Patzke, Stephen (Megan) Patzke, Micah Patzke, and Robin, Acacia, Daniel and Jesse Guiver; great-grandchildren, Braelin, Elias, Oliver, Xenia, Conan, Brooklyn, Heidi, Carter, Kayla, Logan, Emily, Wes, and Beau; her sister, Mary Jean Berceau; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terrence; her parents; three daughters, Marge, Mary Ann, and Carolyn; grandson, Zachary; sisters, Katherine, Lillian, Sister Arilda Marie, Ruth, and Eleanor; and her brothers, Cyril and William.
Visitation will be held at SS. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd, from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 28. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Hoffman officiating; immediately followed by the burial in SS. Edward and Isidore Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to her caregiver, Brenda; the staff of Unity Hospice; and Ashley Johnson with TMG IRIS Consultant Agency for helping her stay in her home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 24 to June 26, 2019