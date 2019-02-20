|
|
Rosemary Pranke
De Pere - Having her body failing her the past ten years, she has been a resident of Ledgeview Nursing Center, Santa Maria Nursing Center (Green Bay) and most recently Rennes Nursing Center in De Pere, where she passed peacefully looking out the window at the cold and snow on Monday, February 18, 2019. The daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Petrie) Nienhaus was born June 27, 1931. Rosemary was a role model for love, though not saying it, she showed it in her hard work ethic, never raising her voice, always willing and able to help a friend, neighbor or relative regardless of the time of day. Some would even call her "Saint Rosie." She could never pass up a rummage sale, always looking for a hat, fashion accessory or deal of a requested item for a friend in need. She was Amazon.com before it arrived! Rosemary made the world a warmer place through her smile and engaging conversational style on a daily basis…never meeting a stranger she didn't know in a minute!
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Pranke of De Pere; son Roger (Karen) Nienhaus of De Pere; grandson Michael (Rhonda) Nienhaus of Fort Walton Beach, FL, great-grandchildren: Kendra (Charles) Colby of Velva, ND and their children Deacon and Otto, Kelsie (Special friend Jt Owens) Nienhaus-who is enroute to being stationed in South Dakota courtesy of the United States Air Force, Daniel (Amy) Nienhaus of Sweet Springs, MO and their children Katie, Bella and Matthew; step-daughter Barbara Jans of Minnesota; grandson Joseph Jans of Minnesota; granddaughter Jessica (Shane) Davis of Adelaide, Australia and their children Sophie, Riley and Jayden; and a brother Ralph (Ione) Nienhaus of Crivitz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William and son, Gary.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St, De Pere, on Friday, February 22, from 9:30am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Many, many thanks to the caring caregivers, cooks, laundry aides and visitors at the numerous nursing centers. You all made her life meaningful, fun and full of happiness.
Goodbye (God be with You) Rosemary. Say hi to Gary, whose loss you never got over.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019