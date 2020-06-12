Rosemary Rasmussen, 97, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020, at The Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger, IN. She was born on February 5, 1923, in Rushville, IL, to Howard G. and Ethel (Dean) Simpson, both of whom preceded her in death.
Rosemary graduated from Rushville High School in 1942. She married Kimball J. Rasmussen of Channing, MI, in 1945. Her husband passed away on February 2, 1971.
Rosemary lived in Green Bay, WI, for most of her life. She initially worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Galesburg, IL, and upon moving to Green Bay, she worked as a sales manager at Mitzi Shop and then as a fashion manager at Montgomery Ward department store for twenty-six years.
Rosemary was a member of First United Church of Christ for many years. In addition, she served as an active member of the Ladies' Guild, Bellin Auxiliary, and Rebekah Lodge #185. She loved people, traveling, and her many friends. She also loved her beautiful flowers and had many years of enjoyment from her adorable poodles.
Rosemary is survived by her many wonderful nieces and nephews, including Rhonda Polite of Granger, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kimball J. Rasmussen; infant son, David; three sisters, Pauline (Emil) Burdinsky, Erma (Neal) Horton, and Charline (Raymond Rule; Marvin Clark) Clark; and brother, Bernard (Hazel) Simpson.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Hearth at Juday Creek for the loving, excellent care that Rose received, as well as Heart to Heart Hospice.
In accordance with Rosemary's wishes, graveside services and inurnment will be held at a later date in Rushville, IL, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents and sister, Pauline. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Rosemary may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.