Rosemary Sarkis
Green Bay - Rosemary Sarkis, 90, died peacefully on June 29, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born on March 14, 1930 in Green Bay to the late George and Hildegard (Beth) Burckle. Rosemary graduated from East High School. On June 19, 1948 she married George Sarkis at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, where she was also baptized and attended grade school. George preceded her in death on March 7, 2017.
Rosemary had many interests. She was a former manager at The Chocolate Chicken in Door County. After trial and error she perfected her own gourmet fudge. If you were ever fortunate enough to taste it you would never forget it. Rosemary was a gifted seamstress-she made the dresses for her daughter's wedding. She also enjoyed quilting, embroidery, crocheting and knitting. She owned a shop, The Crafty Lady, in Door County.
Rosemary loved to cook. She especially enjoyed creating new versions of old recipes-usually with a secret ingredient. There was never a shortage of friends willing to taste test her creations. In the age of collectibles, she was a star-known for her doll collection. She always enjoyed shopping and trips to the casino. Rosemary was a loyal Packer fan-greatly missing her favorite, Jordy Nelson, when he left.
Rosemary made friends easily. She was a natural leader and was tireless in her efforts to make life better and easier for her friends and the people around her. Well known for her generosity to many causes, she was particularly dedicated to those whose mission was to improve the lives of children. She was one of those rare souls-truly young at heart.
She is survived by her four children: Mary Olson (Ken) of Pulaski; Annette DeNamur (Dean) of Bellevue; Carolyn Sarkis (Sook) of New York City; David Sarkis (Suzanne) of Hernandez Beach, FL; daughter in law Megan Sarkis of Door County; grandchildren: Adam, Carly, Madeline Sarkis; Kathy and Richard Reed; Josh, Jeremy, Justin Berken; Emily Jacobson; 9 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews and sister in law Evelyn Burckle.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rosemary was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Sarkis; her son, James Sarkis; twin daughters, Karen and Kathleen; sister, Beth Bluma; brothers: Lloyd, Robert and Clayton Burckle; sister in law, Audrey Burckle.
Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral on Monday, July 6, 2020 with visitation and rosary beginning at 9:30 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 with celebrant, Fr. Willy Van De Loo. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will apply.
The family thanks the care givers at Renaissance Assisted Living and Rennes Health and Rehab Center for their compassion and care of Rosemary and special appreciation for Activity Director, Lisa Perrizo, who kept her busy planning and participating. A special recognition for her niece, Jodi Spencer and friend Jan Campbell for always being there for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 Street Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.