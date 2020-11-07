1/1
Rosemary V. "Rosie" Vandenbush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary V. "Rosie" Vandenbush

Green Bay - Rosemary V. "Rosie" Vandenbush, 79, died on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born December 8, 1940, in the town of Eaton, to the late Frank and Catherine (Jurczykowski) Bosetski.

As a young girl, she attended SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, and was often found helping out on the family farm, picking vegetables and dancing with her family any chance she could. In 1958, she graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School. Following graduation, she worked as a Dance Instructor/Performer with the Arthur Murray Dance Studios (Green Bay and Oshkosh). Through this, she had the honor of modeling and performing at a variety of Medical Charity Balls, Medal Award Balls, YMCA Functions, and television commercials. One highlight from this time was introducing Mr. J.C. Penney at the grand opening of the J.C. Penney Store. Another was becoming a semi-finalist in the 1961 Miss Oshkosh Pageant, where she was honored with an award for her beautiful smile. June 30, 1962, Rosie married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Vandenbush. He preceded her in death on March 7, 1990. Together they raised four children and became the owners and operators of Rosemary and Joseph Vandenbush Dairy Farm in Sugarbush. During this time, she went full force into the role of housewife and mother, becoming very active in religion, including the Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Martha Ministry, it's altar society, and choir. In 1993, Rosie moved to Green Bay and became a Salesclerk/Cashier at Sears, Roebuck and Company, where she took pride in providing excellent customer service in ladies fashions and fine jewelry, until her retirement in 2012. Rosie was a two-time breast cancer survivor. Rosie loved to read and learn, taking a variety of classes at NWTC, UWGB, and St. Norbert's College. Be it religion, science, or current events, she enjoyed sharing it all with others. Rosie was most happy when she was surrounded by family and friends, whom she cherished. Truly, she was at her very best when she was helping or caring for others, her customers at Sears, her dancing students, her husband as he battled cancer, and her children and grandchildren as she offered words of encouragement and unconditional love. Rosemary, "Mom", "Grandma", "Great-Grandma" was a quiet, forever kind and generous woman, with great internal strength and a beautiful and heart-warming smile.

Rosie will be sadly missed by her four children, Denise (Greg) Kohlmann, Sheryl (Brian) Dhuey, Gabe (Heather) Vandenbush, and Terry (Sara) Vandenbush; her eight grandchildren: Ben, Cameron, Nathan, Cali, Ashley, Joseph, Cale, Gus; her great-granddaughter, Faith; her sisters, Genny Derbique, and Carol Bosetski; a brother, Richard (Anita) Bosetski; sisters-in-law, Doris Bosetski, Kathy Bosetski, Yvonne (Ronnie) Wypiszenski, Joan (Jim) Berger, Gilbert (Carol) Vandenbush; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Joseph; her sisters, Esther (Tony) Barrette, Theresa (Norbert) Cisler, Marie (Bill) Rutten, Martha (Don) Enderby, Verna (Cliff) Georgia; her brothers, Stanley Bosetski, Peter (Esther) Bosetski, and Francis Bosetski; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wayne Derbique, Clifford (Jeanette) Vanden Bush, Edmund (Theresa)Vanden Bush, Clem (Lucille) Vanden Bush, Ralph (Doris) Vanden Bush, Ardeal (Jackie) Vanden Bush, Ellen (Lloyd) Strebel, and some nieces and nephews.

Due to concerns over the rise in COVID-19 in our community, the services for Rosie will be held privately Saturday, November 14th, at 1:00 p.m. The services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to Proko-Wall Funeral Home's Facebook page. Online condolences may be given by going to www.prokowall.com. Donations may be made in Rosie's memory for masses to be said at St. Agnes Catholic Church, or to your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved