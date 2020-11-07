Rosemary V. "Rosie" Vandenbush
Green Bay - Rosemary V. "Rosie" Vandenbush, 79, died on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born December 8, 1940, in the town of Eaton, to the late Frank and Catherine (Jurczykowski) Bosetski.
As a young girl, she attended SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, and was often found helping out on the family farm, picking vegetables and dancing with her family any chance she could. In 1958, she graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School. Following graduation, she worked as a Dance Instructor/Performer with the Arthur Murray Dance Studios (Green Bay and Oshkosh). Through this, she had the honor of modeling and performing at a variety of Medical Charity Balls, Medal Award Balls, YMCA Functions, and television commercials. One highlight from this time was introducing Mr. J.C. Penney at the grand opening of the J.C. Penney Store. Another was becoming a semi-finalist in the 1961 Miss Oshkosh Pageant, where she was honored with an award for her beautiful smile. June 30, 1962, Rosie married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Vandenbush. He preceded her in death on March 7, 1990. Together they raised four children and became the owners and operators of Rosemary and Joseph Vandenbush Dairy Farm in Sugarbush. During this time, she went full force into the role of housewife and mother, becoming very active in religion, including the Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Martha Ministry, it's altar society, and choir. In 1993, Rosie moved to Green Bay and became a Salesclerk/Cashier at Sears, Roebuck and Company, where she took pride in providing excellent customer service in ladies fashions and fine jewelry, until her retirement in 2012. Rosie was a two-time breast cancer survivor. Rosie loved to read and learn, taking a variety of classes at NWTC, UWGB, and St. Norbert's College. Be it religion, science, or current events, she enjoyed sharing it all with others. Rosie was most happy when she was surrounded by family and friends, whom she cherished. Truly, she was at her very best when she was helping or caring for others, her customers at Sears, her dancing students, her husband as he battled cancer, and her children and grandchildren as she offered words of encouragement and unconditional love. Rosemary, "Mom", "Grandma", "Great-Grandma" was a quiet, forever kind and generous woman, with great internal strength and a beautiful and heart-warming smile.
Rosie will be sadly missed by her four children, Denise (Greg) Kohlmann, Sheryl (Brian) Dhuey, Gabe (Heather) Vandenbush, and Terry (Sara) Vandenbush; her eight grandchildren: Ben, Cameron, Nathan, Cali, Ashley, Joseph, Cale, Gus; her great-granddaughter, Faith; her sisters, Genny Derbique, and Carol Bosetski; a brother, Richard (Anita) Bosetski; sisters-in-law, Doris Bosetski, Kathy Bosetski, Yvonne (Ronnie) Wypiszenski, Joan (Jim) Berger, Gilbert (Carol) Vandenbush; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Joseph; her sisters, Esther (Tony) Barrette, Theresa (Norbert) Cisler, Marie (Bill) Rutten, Martha (Don) Enderby, Verna (Cliff) Georgia; her brothers, Stanley Bosetski, Peter (Esther) Bosetski, and Francis Bosetski; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wayne Derbique, Clifford (Jeanette) Vanden Bush, Edmund (Theresa)Vanden Bush, Clem (Lucille) Vanden Bush, Ralph (Doris) Vanden Bush, Ardeal (Jackie) Vanden Bush, Ellen (Lloyd) Strebel, and some nieces and nephews.
Due to concerns over the rise in COVID-19 in our community, the services for Rosie will be held privately Saturday, November 14th, at 1:00 p.m. The services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to Proko-Wall Funeral Home's Facebook page. Online condolences may be given by going to www.prokowall.com
. Donations may be made in Rosie's memory for masses to be said at St. Agnes Catholic Church, or to your favorite charity
.