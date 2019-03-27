Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for RoseMary Hei
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RoseMary Vande Hei


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RoseMary Vande Hei Obituary
RoseMary Vande Hei

De Pere - RoseMary Vande Hei, age 88, passed away March 25, 2019 at Rennes Health & Rehab Center in De Pere, WI, surrounded by family. She was born May 10, 1930 in the town of Hobart. She was the daughter of August and Minnie Ver Cauteren. RoseMary married Alvin Vande Hei on June 25, 1949. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage.

Alvin and RoseMary farmed in the town of Hobart. She was a cook for many years before retiring in Lakewood in the home they built with their children, friends and family. After retiring, both Alvin and RoseMary worked at Camp Nan-A-Bo-Sho (YMCA camp) on Waubee Lake.

RoseMary is survived by her children: David (Connie) Vande Hei, Janet (Brian) Hart, Jeff (Connie) Vande Hei and Julie (Larry) Hamilton; 14 grandchildren: Robert Vande Hei, Cherie (Jon) Cadieux, Heather Vande Hei, Charlie Vande Hei, Joseph (Christina) Vande Hei, Angela (Larry) Vieaux, Robert Van Hulst , Ashley (Mike) Rummel, Christopher (Larissa) Vande Hei, Weston Winkers, Leah (Deven) Walrack, Megan Vande Hei, Anna Vande Hei, and Katelyn Vande Hei; and several great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one sister, Carol Van Den Elzen; two sisters-in-law: Grace Vande Hei and Dell Ver Cauteren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

RoseMary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin; two sons: Vernon (Butch) and Alois (Snuffy) Vande Hei; siblings: Lucelle (Emmett) Mullen, Eleanore (Alvin) Goffard, Marcella (Jim) Vande Hei, Ray (Doris) Ver Cauteren, Donald Van Den Elzen; all of the Vande Hei brothers/wives; and Alvin's parents.

There will be a visitation held for RoseMary on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 305 N. 10th St. De Pere. Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in RoseMary's name will be established to go to the YMCA camp.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Rennes for their care and compassion for RoseMary.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now