Fr. Rowland C. De Peaux O.Praem.Father Rowland Charles De Peaux, O. Praem., age 94, a member of the Norbertine Community of St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere, WI, and a Norbertine priest, passed into God's eternal kingdom on September 16, 2020.Fr. De Peaux was born on July 4, 1926 in Green Bay, WI to the late Louis and Helen (Paral) De Peaux. His home parish was Annunciation in Green Bay.Answering God's call, he entered St. Norbert Abbey and was vested as a novice on August 28, 1944. He professed Simple Vows on August 28 1946 and Solemn Vows on August 28, 1949. On May 19, 1951 he was ordained to the Priesthood. Fr. De Peaux celebrated his 65th jubilee in 2016.Fr. De Peaux attended Central Catholic High School, Green Bay, WI where he graduated in 1944. In 1948, he graduated from St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI with a Bachelor in Philosophy. His dedication to the study and teaching of foreign languages led him to teach French and Spanish at Southeast Catholic (Bishop Neumann) High School, Philadelphia, PA in 1952.He then returned to WI to attend the University of Madison. After completing his Masters in French in 1956, he taught French and Spanish at Premontre High School, Green Bay in 1957 and St. Norbert College, De Pere in 1960. In 1970, Fr. De Peaux received his Doctorate in French/Spanish from the University of Madison.In 1978, Fr. De Peaux became a member of the Board of Education for Abbot Pennings High School, De Pere, WI while working at St. Norbert College. Then in 1985 he also became a board member for the Diocese of Green Bay, Catholic Social Services. After retiring at the age of 65, Fr. De Peaux continued to serve as advisor to a national fraternity and chaplain to the College Alumni Association.He is survived by the Norbertine Community; one sister, Emerine Rondeau; one brother, Lloyd De Peaux; sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.Fr. De Peaux was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law.Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm in the east lobby of the Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on the St. Norbert College campus, 315 Third St. De Pere, WI 54115. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. At a later time, the Norbertine Community will privately celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial expressing our faith and hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection.The Norbertine Community would like to thank the nurses at St. Norbert Abbey and everyone at St. Vincent Hospital who cared for Father De Peaux.In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at St. Norbert Abbey.Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is in charge of the arrangements.