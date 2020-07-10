1/1
Roxanna Lang
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roxanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roxanna Lang

Green Bay - Roxanna Jane Lang, 80, Green Bay, passed away Thursday July 9, 2020. She was born March 13, 1940 in Austin, MN to the late Nathan and Anna (Vilt) Roberts.

Roxanna graduated from Austin High School. She married Tim Lang in 1959 in Iowa. Roxanna moved to Green Bay in 1961.

She had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs. Roxanna loved watching the horse races and would often be overcome with tears of happiness and joy over the competitive spirit and will to win the horses would display on the track. She also had a profound sense of justice and injustice, and would often refer to family and friends, as well as those who loved and watched over her as her "Bravehearts." Roxanna was a very generous woman to many, many causes, including but not limited to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Humane Society, the Salvation Army, Boys Town, Paul's Pantry, and St. Vincent de Paul. She loved to cook, bake, and sing. Family was the most important to her and she adored her grandchildren. She had a strong love for Jesus Christ and would awaken family members on Easter morning singing her favorite hymn, How Great Thou Art. Every one in the family could always look forward to a Happy Birthday song from Roxanna.

Roxanna is survived by the love of her life, Tim Lang; children, Todd Lang, Jane (Evan) Thompson, Trace Lang, and Anne (Nathan) LaPlant; grandchildren, Morgan Thompson, Kendall Thompson, Kaitlin (Michael) Hill, Caroline LaPlant, and Alec LaPlant; her brother, Dennis Roberts; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Locke Roberts.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, Monday, July 13, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon. With concerns for the corona virus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Roxanna Lang family and they will be forwards on. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, MN.

A memorial fund to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has been established in Roxanna's name at www.stjude.org/donate.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved