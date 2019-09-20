|
Roy A Huff
Green Bay - Roy A. Huff (Latsykwal?loks), 95, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born January 10, 1924 in Green Bay to Comey and Ada (Powless) Huff.
After graduating high school Roy joined the U.S. Army in April 1943 where he ended up being stationed in the South Pacific - Pelelui Island with Company C 111th Infantry Battalion. Roy was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army in 1946 as a Private First Class in WWII. Once back home Roy was one of three charter members of the Oneida VFW.
On July 18, 1946, Roy married the former Alice May Baird and together they raised six children. She preceded him in death on September 12, 2007.
Roy worked for the U.S. Postal Service where he started out on the railroads delivering mail.
Roy had many hobbies he enjoyed doing which included golfing, fishing, hunting small game, model trains, listening to Big Band, and reading. His greatest love was being a truly family oriented man with family gatherings, where he told so many stories and showed everyone his great sense of humor with his jokes.
Roy was a faithful Episcopalian parishioner no matter where he was living but he also kept his traditional beliefs through the Longhouse with the Oneida Tribe.
Roy is survived by his children: Denise (Scott) Delcorps, Dennis (Debbie) Huff, Debra Porter, and Dianne (Jenny) Huff; his 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Bins; dear companion Helema; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice; daughter Donna (Don) Domencich; son Dale Huff; siblings Norman and Ruth; and brother-in-law Emery Bins.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere, with Oneida Hymn Singers at 5:30 PM and Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday, September 23 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Holy Apostle Episcopal Church, 2937 Freedom Rd, Oneida; Oneida Hymn Singers at 10:00 AM and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM with Vicar Rodger Patience officiating and Dcn Deborah Heckel concelebrating. Roy will be laid to rest next to Alice at Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee at a later date. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Roy's family truly thanks Unity Hospice staff, the Oneida Community, and Ryan Funeral Home for helping us take care of Roy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019