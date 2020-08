Roy and Lois McDonaldLas Vegas - Roy and Lois McDonald of Las Vegas, NV are returning home to Green Bay, to be laid to eternal rest at the Shrine of the Good Shepard Mausoleum. Lois passed away in 2013 and Roy in 2020. There will be a celebration of their lives on their 70th wedding anniversary, August 28, 2020 at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 - 8:00 pm with a memorial service at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to their family at www.prokowall.com