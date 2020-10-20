Roy E. McCormick
Green Bay - Roy E. McCormick, 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place Assisted Living Facility in Green Bay on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born on April 26, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Rosalie (Roessl) McCormick. Roy was raised in rural Fond du Lac County near Eden where his parents owned and operated McCormick's Tavern.
He graduated from St. Mary Springs Academy in Fond du Lac in 1950. On October 20, 1951 Roy was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Catherine Shea. He passed away on her birthday.
Roy worked as a truck mechanic for many years, the latest with the City of Green Bay, prior to his retirement.
Roy was fiercely proud of his Irish heritage and along with Catherine visited the Emerald Isle in 2000 where they met some of their long-distant relatives.
He loved going to their family cabin in northern Wisconsin which he aptly named "A Wee Bit O Heaven". Roy took great pride in the deer hunting camp he started over 50 years ago at the family Cabin. He enjoyed watching Packer games with family, reading, and many years of collecting coins, and Laurel and Hardy memorabilia; as well as and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed sweets, especially dunking cookies in his coffee.
Roy and Catherine were snowbirds to Buckeye, AZ for many years prior to Catherine's passing.
Roy is survived by his children: Kathleen (James) Wallen, Green Bay; Judeen (Michael) Sites, Green Bay; and Patrick (Loni) McCormick, Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Kim (Bill) Krueger, Matthew Wallen, Melissa (Scott) Gwidt, Jessica Luke, Ryan (Kelsey) Luke, Benjamin (Ashley) McCormick, and Katherine McCormick; eight great-grandchildren: Connor Trempe, Jacob Wallen, Maxwell Krueger, Spencer Krueger, Anthony Wallen, Caitlyn Gwidt, Grace McCormick, Shea Luke, and Lyla McCormick; one brother-in-law, William (Lisa) Shea; one sister-in-law, Alice McCormick; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his parents, John and Rosalie McCormick; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Leona Shea; father-in-law Raymond Andrews; two brothers, Earl McCormick and Jack McCormick; brother-in-law, Roger Hamm, James Brickle, Robert Landreman; sisters-in-law, Jean McCormick, Mary Ann Brickle, Helen Landreman.
Friends may call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, corner of Ninth St. and 12th Ave., Green Bay, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. A small family graveside service will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.blaneyFuneralHome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Roy's name to benefit Sarnelli House in Thailand and Unity Hospice.
Roy's family extends their gratitude to the staffs of St. Mary's Hospital, Oak Park Place and Unity Hospice of Green Bay for their compassion, kindness, and support in his final days.