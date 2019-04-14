Roy E. McGuire



Green Bay - Roy E. McGuire, 84, passed away at home from natural causes Thursday, April 11, 2019. Roy was born May 18, 1934 to the late Chester and Thelma (Erickson) McGuire in Kingsford, Michigan, the oldest of 9 children.



Roy served in the U.S. Army in Korea as a Combat Engineer. In 1962, he met the love of his life, Bonita M. Wauters. They married on June 29, 1963 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Green Bay, Wisconsin.



Roy was a Meat and Food Inspector for the Federal Government for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Whether in a professional venue or in his beloved basement bar, Roy's passion was playing guitar and singing country music to his adoring fans, family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening, building picnic tables and benches. Roy was always there to gladly help anyone in need whether providing sage advice or giving a helping hand.



He will be sorely missed and survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; daughters, Vicki (Phil) Hansen, Terri (Tom) Garland and Mary (Jeff) Magnin; son, Randy McGuire; grandchildren, David Warner and Nikki Valens, Megan, Garrett and Jordan Stevens, Peter Garland, Jessica and Natalie Magnin, Landon, Gavin and Gage McGuire; sister, Linda (Richard) Lantagne; 6 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law; as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Roy was a wonderful spirit who positively touched the lives of his wife, children, grandchildren, relatives and many friends.



Roy is preceded in death by his parents and Bonnie's parents, Jack and Rose Wauters; son, Daniel; sisters, Mary (Robert) Bauer, Ethel LaBonte, Dianna (Stephen) LaBonte and Margaret Casperson; brothers, Wilbert (Diane) McGuire, John and Richard McGuire; Bonnie's brothers, Fritz and Dick; brothers-in-law, Vic Reivitis and Corky Gallenberger; and grandson, Samuel Garland.



Visitation for Roy will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm with Abbot Dane Radecki officiating. Interment at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Roy's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



