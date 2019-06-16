Roy G. Ladwig



Green Bay - Roy G. Ladwig, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born in Sheboygan, WI on May 14, 1948 to Joyce Condor. Roy was raised on a farm from the age of 7, when he was adopted by his loving parents Glenn and Lillian (Rates) Ladwig. He graduated from Germantown High School in 1967.



He spent his earliest working years on the open road as a long haul truck driver, where he successfully logged millions of safe driving miles to all 48 continental United States. This gave him countless stories to tell and experiences to share with his friends and family, which he did every chance he got, with anyone who was willing to lend him an ear. Later he transitioned to intermodal transport with daily trips to Chicago rail yards. He finished his career locally as a trailer spotter, where his co-workers joked he spent more time driving in reverse.



Upon retirement, Roy spent his free time indulging in his passion for trains. He would often get lost in time just admiring them as they'd pass. In a time before smartphones and social media he could be counted on to keep everyone informed and up to date on changing events and celebrations. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and rarely if ever missed a Green Bay Packers game.



Roy was able to reconnect with his biological mother and siblings from England, whom he hadn't seen in over 50 years. He was very grateful to have had the opportunity to meet them and have them included in his core group of close family and friends. His wonderful sense of humor will truly be missed by all of those who looked forward to his calls of caring and comfort in their times of need.



Roy is survived by two sons, Tim (Holly) Ladwig and Trenton (Missy) Ladwig; daughter, Tarina (Chuck) Luecke; eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Makayla, Emily, Dylan, Lucas, Logan, Cameron and Ella; the mother of his children, Cheryl Johnson; special friend, Carol Dobson; two sisters, Julie (Gary) Anderson and Julie (Trevor) Burton; five brothers, Tony Conder, Mike (Jan) Stuemke, Richard (Linda) Ladwig, Glyn Phillips and Len (Anne) Phillips; and many other extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, birth mother and niece, April Waugh.



A visitation will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with his family at www.lyndahl.com. The family would especially like to thank Unity Hospice, Innovative Services, and the staff at Bellin Health Care.



Rest in peace Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, and friend (a.k.a. The Lone Ranger).