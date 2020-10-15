Roy G. Oshefsky
Green Bay - Roy G. Oshefsky, 96, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1924 in Pound, WI to Fred and Martha (Gohr) Oshefsky.
On July 15, 1944 Roy married Betty Kokai in Oconto. He was employed by Leicht Trucking and Storage. Roy enjoyed spending time at his cabin up north and fishing.
Survivors include his son, Lee Oshefsky; daughter, Sharon (Neal) Campshure; grandchildren, Scott (Vicky), Tammi (Mark), Kristine (Jason), Katie (Jeremy), Rusty (Tammy), Rae Ann (John), Roy (Nicki); great-grandchildren, Bryce, Drake, Abby, Zach, Anna, John, Jacob, Jayden, Jordan, Ken, Preston, Addison, and Finley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Oshefsky; infant sons, Donald and Robert; and ten brothers and sisters.
A private family service will be held Saturday. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Roy Oshefsky Family and they will be forwarded on.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Crossroad Care Center for their compassionate care.