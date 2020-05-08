|
Roy McDonald Sr.
Las Vegas - Roy McDonald Sr., 95, formerly of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home in Las Vegas with his children by his side.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Easter) McDonald, mother Alta (Lockwood) McDonald, father, Alex McDonald; brothers, Glen McDonald and Edwin McDonald, sisters, Rhoda Jane Benedict and her husband, Jim Benedict; Elizabeth Brinkman and her husband Ray Brinkman. He is survived by one son, Roy (Kathy) McDonald Jr, Salt Lake City, UT and one daughter, Linda McDonald, Aurora, IL; two grandchildren, Adam (Colleen) Klemensen, Salt Lake City and Jennifer (Chris) Ledding, Tooele, UT; three great grandchildren, Talia Klemensen, Logan and Finley Ledding, many nieces and nephews.
Born in Great Falls, MT, Roy was a state champion figure skater. Upon graduating high school, he joined the Ice Follies where he performed in their traveling ice shows for two years. He then joined the Navy. Stationed in Bremerton, WA, he served as a Pharmacist's Mate Second Class from 1944 to 1946. His honors include the World War II Victory Medal and American Area Campaign Medal. After the war Roy went back to the ice shows. He joined Stars on Ice, a show that traveled throughout Mexico and South America. That is where he met fellow skater and future wife, Lois Easter. After the Stars on Ice tour Roy took a break from skating and attended art school in Mexico City, Mexico, while Lois skated for Holiday on Ice. Roy and Lois married in 1950. Together they skated in many Cabaret ice productions in hotels throughout the United States and South America as an Adagio pair. Their last performance was at New York's world-famous Roxy Theater.
Roy was the head floral designer at Schroeder's Flowerland for 30 years. He was the go-to guru for flowers. Roy treated every bride as a princess as he sent her down the aisle for her fairy tale wedding. Funerals were treated with care and compassion. Parties were decorated lavishly with the greatest of detail. Through the many events of life expressed by flowers, Roy's profession gave way to opportunities to know and develop deep bonds with his co-workers and customers (of many faiths and backgrounds) who became his friends.
Roy had a personal mission in life, to LIFT SPIRITS! He gave 100 percent to everything and everyone. Even though his professional life as a florist and artist gave Roy a creative outlet to do this, it was the human behind the artistry that lovingly made the connection with others. His REAL talent came from within. Roy's love, support and acceptance of ALL people showed in his unique way of reaching out to others, daily. He deeply cared about and respected others. He NEVER missed an opportunity to find hope or the good in others. Roy's high energy and optimistic outlook on life were contagious. His smile was infectious. He was kind, compassionate and funny. He had a heart of gold. He was a gift to this life in his words and deeds. Roy always made you believe, "YOU ARE MARVELOUS"!
A celebration of Roy and Lois, who passed away in 2013, is tentatively planned for their 70th wedding anniversary, Friday August 28, 2020, at Proko-Wall Funeral Home.
