Roy Post
Cooperstown - Roy John Post, age 80, of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2019. He was born April 18, 1939 to Frederick and Eleonora (Dahlke) Post in Kewaunee, WI. Roy was baptized on April 30, 1939 and confirmed on April 26, 1953 both at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He married Donna Mae Ihlenfeld at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Town of Montpelier, on November 24, 1962. He joined the Air Force in 1959, worked for Algoma Motors, Machut Ent. hauling mail and bought his first milk route for Fairmont in Green Bay, and had several other routes. Roy was an avid collector of Minneapolis-Moline tractors and toys and was especially proud of his 1954 Lincoln Capri convertible.
Roy is survived by his wife of 57 years, two sons: Scott (Tammy), Steven (Rachel); 4 grandsons: Evan, Jared (Ashley), Ethan (Samantha) and Jeremy (Special friend Tricia Boldt); 2 granddaughters Karlye and Claire; great-grandchildren: Daisy and Raymond; brothers the late Robert (Rita) and Roger (Carol); six sisters: Jeanette (the late Harold) Zeitler, Bernice (the late Wallace) Machut, Carol (James) Nemecek, Arlene (the late Wayne) Gruetzmacher, Shirley (Sheldon) Prodell and Ellen Post; sister-in-law Marlene (Milroy) Doell; and brother-in-law Maynard (Vernice) Ihlenfeld; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; and brother Norman.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3-6pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 S Maribel Rd, Maribel, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Funeral service at 11:00 with Rev. William Harley officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or School in Maribel in Roy's name.
Our family would like to thank the St. Vincent Dialysis Center, Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020