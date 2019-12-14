|
|
Roy Saldaña
Green Bay - Roy V. Saldaña Sr. "Chico" "Wolfman Jack", 67, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1952 in Oconto, WI to Amado P. and Teresa (Villarreal) Saldaña Sr.
Roy worked as a migrant worker for many years before working at Bettins and for Carver Boats. He enjoyed singing karaoke, whistling, and playing bass guitar and harmonica. Roy loved his grandchildren. He always called and sang to them on their birthdays and was known to sneak them candy.
Roy is survived by his children, Miguel, Tracy (Larry) Loo, Mark (Jaime) Saldaña, Santana Saldaña (boyfriend, Jason Billodeau), Jamie Saldaña, Amanda Saldaña; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Maro (Santos) Saldaña Sr., Raúl Saldaña, Gloria Sotelo, Juan Saldaña, Antonio (Judith) Saldaña, Federico Saldaña, Alamar (Arthur) Turrubiates, Chester Saldaña, Peter (Tina) Saldaña, Abel (San Juanita) Saldaña; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Teeda Saldaña, Alicia Saldaña; and brothers, Umero, Ricardo, and Amado Jr. "Ponko" Saldaña.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, followed by a 7 p.m. Funeral Service with his brother, Antonio G. Saldaña officiating. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's name to www.diabetes.org or www.kidneyfund.org
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of The Pines in Clintonville and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care; and to Maro Jr. for helping bring Roy shopping and visiting him every day.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019