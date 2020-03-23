Services
De Pere - Rozanne Evelyn Surfus (Roz) 73 of De Pere, WI, passed peacefully on Sunday March 22, 2020.

Roz was born May 19, 1946 in Manitowoc, WI to Donald and Ruby Surfus. Roz is survived by her son, Jason (Julie) Tadych, and grandchildren, Anya and Evie. She is also survived by sister, Marilyn Neuser; brother, Daniel Surfus; and nieces and nephews. Roz was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ruby Surfus; brother, Gerald Surfus; and sister, Judy DeWeerdt.

Roz was a proud alumnus of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, WI and the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI. After a brief career teaching high school Spanish and French, Roz blazed trail as one of Xerox Corporation's most successful young sales executives. She concluded her career as a human resources executive with Formrite Companies of Two Rivers, WI, a company founded by her father.

For more than 10 years, Roz served as a dedicated member of the Toast of the Town fundraising committee for St. Mary's and St. Vincent's Hospitals.

Despite her numerous professional and community service achievements, Roz was always most proud of her accomplishments as a fiercely loyal and unwavering mother, daughter and friend.

Roz loved all things great in life - art, music, travel, food and fun, but most of all she loved her family and her friends. She will be missed dearly.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Heartfelt thanks are given to the terrific staff at Angels Touch Assisted Living and Asera Care Hospice for their loving care for Roz.

Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
