Ruby A. Paul
Green Bay - Ruby (Wilke) Paul completed her earthly journey and entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Ruby was born on July 14, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay to Melvin and Lucille (Schulties) Wilke during the week of the record heat. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the class of '54"and attended Whitewater College. On September 21, 1957, she married Alvin Paul who preceded her in death on August 23, 2004. They lived their entire married life in Green Bay. Ruby enjoyed reading, sewing, puzzles, Packer game days, and time spent at Legend Lake. She also enjoyed traveling, including trips to Arizona and cruises with friends and family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ruby is survived by her three loving children, Diane (Eric) Quinn, David (Debbie Smith) Paul, and Dennis Paul; grandchildren, Ted (Miranda) Paul, Steven Quinn, Sara Quinn, and Deni Dembroski; great grandchild, Kioko Paul; brothers, Roger and Richard (Bonnie) Wilke; sisters, Marvel Junion, Lois (John) Holland, and Rosemary (Robert) Holland; and sister-in-law, Carol Wilke. She is also survived by the following Paul family members; Harvey (Jeanette) Paul, Violet Mraz, Eunice (Roger) Redlin, and Bernice Seibert. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Al; parents, Melvin and Lucille; brother, Lynn; sister, Judy; infant sister, Susan; sisters-in-law, Thea Wilke and Fern Paul; and brothers-in-law, Dale Junion, Leon Gene Schley, Orville Paul, and Elroy Paul.
A private family entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum, Town of Scott. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to remember Ruby.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Unity Hospice for their care and compassion. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with her family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020