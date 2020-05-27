|
|
Ruby Ahasay
Ruby Ellen (Kolb) Ahasay, 95, De Pere, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020. The daughter of Anthony and Pearl (Spear) Kolb was born on December 28, 1924. She was the second oldest child of seven and the only girl. Her love of her brothers was deep.
On September 28, 1946, she married Robert E. "Bob" Ahasay at Old St. Joseph Church on St. Norbert College Campus in De Pere. She was proud to have been married by Abbot Bernard Pennings, O. Praem.
Ruby always said "all she ever wanted to be was a mother," and took great pride in raising her six daughters. She was multi-talented and could do anything with ease; she was a gifted seamstress, great at crafting and could rewire a lamp all in the same day. At night when Bob went off to work, she would be fixing and making things while the girls slept.
Ruby had a love of travel and instilled that love in her family. She navigated countless trips and she and Bob loved to take the scenic route. She was a very religious woman, and in her later years when she could not attend Mass in person, she watched it on television. She regularly prayed the rosary for anyone in need of prayers. Every grandchild and great-grandchild regularly received "something warm and something religious" from Grandma.
Survivors include her five daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Ahasay, Sarah "Lynn" Amundson and her special friend, Frank Gretzinger, Colleen "Coco" (Tom) Gatske, Kathleen "Kelly" (Bob) Hart, Melinda Ahasay; seven grandchildren, Tricia Amundson, Eric (April) Amundson, Tara Irish, Kayla (Ben) Valley Hart, Molly Gatske, Mandy (Patrick) Severson and Daniel (Katie) Ahasay.
Ruby is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Logan and Ella Irish, Ruby and Rowan Severson, Wade and Owen Valley and Emmet Amundson; her siblings, Lloyd Kolb, Darrell (and his special friend, Kathy) Kolb; siblings-in-law John Early and Florence Ahasay; as well as other members of her extended family.
She was preceded in death her husband, Bob; infant daughter, Mary, daughter Maureen "Preena" (David) Laughlin; brothers Don (Ruth), Gene (Trudy), Bill (Lee) and Jerry (Nancy) Kolb; sisters-in-law Colleen and Bev; Bob's siblings and siblings-in-law; and other extended family members.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Ave., De Pere on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with Fr. Peter Ambrting, O.Praem. officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, De Pere. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Ruby's wonderful neighbors, especially Bob and John, the staff at Heartland Hospice, Eldy, Kayla and Hannah, the Meals on Wheels volunteers and everyone else who helped Mom stay at home for all these years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 31, 2020