Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Green Bay - Ruby Ann Charles, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Elva Laura Longley. On June 8, 1955, Ruby married John Charles in Institute, WI. She was a long-time member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Green Bay. Ruby loved spending time with her son and his children shopping, dining out and vacationing.

Ruby will be deeply missed by her children, John (Dana) Charles and Julie Selissen; 9 grandchildren, Justin (Reba) Charles, Taylor Charles, Jordan Charles, Julian Charles, special westie companion: Kato Charles, Tara (Scott) Hille, Kristin (Jeff) Ballard, Joseph (Michelle) Selissen, Jacob Selissen and Brandon (Tracy) Selissen; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Rosalie Dembinski, Paul Kuehn, Daniel (Arlene) Kuehn, Sandra (Ronald) Tassoul, Dale Kuehn and Marilyn (Jack) Plos; son-in-law, Mike Cleereman; and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; mother, Elva; daughter, Cheryl Cleereman; a son-in-law, Scott Selissen; sister-in-law, Diane Kuehn; and a brother-in-law, Walter Dembinski.

Visitation will be at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria St., from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, with Rev. William Hoffman officiating the Funeral Mass at noon. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

Ruby's family would like to thank Sister Helen Keyzer and the staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center for their excellent care and support during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
