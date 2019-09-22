|
|
Rueben Meisner
Green Bay - Rueben John Meisner, 87, of Green Bay passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at a local hospital with family by his side. Rueben was born April 23, 1932 to the late Johann and Oda (Kuehn) Meisner. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On July 7, 1956, Rueben married the love of his life Gretchen Rae Kleemann, and together they had eight wonderful children. Rueben was employed by and retired from Krueger International.
Rueben enjoyed hunting and fishing on Shawano Lake, woodworking and painting with Gretchen, playing card games with family and friends and parking vehicles at "Popeye's Parking" during home football games.
Rueben is survived by his children: Teresa Marcey, Rueben E. (Pam) Meisner, Vickie (William) Dufresne, Randy (Val) Meisner, Brenda (Chuck) Fercy, Dianna (Gerald) Lunger, Andrew (Becca) Meisner, son-in-law Dave Castner; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and his sister Arleen O'Connor.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gretchen on November 3, 2013; his eldest daughter Cheryl; son-in-law Bill Marcey; grandson Joshua Lunger; his parents, six brothers, one sister and his beloved dogs: Zoey, Ginger and Dixie.
A visitation for Rueben will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:30 PM at the Howard/Duck Creek VFW, 754 Riverview Dr, Green Bay, WI 54303. Full Military Funeral Honors will be accorded to Rueben at 5:00 PM. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019