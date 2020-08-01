1/2
Russell Breitenbach Jr.
Russell Breitenbach Jr.

Suamico - Russell John Breitenbach Jr., age 85 of Suamico, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with family by his side. Russell was born on March 28, 1935 to the late Russell and Shirley (King) Breitenbach in Merrill, WI. At the age of 17, Russell enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his military career, Russell served for 11 years during the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic. He subsequently served in the Air Force National Guard. Russell was a very proud veteran and was a member of the American Legion and VFW. His service to his country was an example to his children, inspiring them to work as public servants in their adulthood. Russell was a strict but loving father, instilling a hard work ethic and respect in his children that they admire him for today. After serving in the military, Russell worked as an aircraft mechanic for multiple commercial airlines before starting his own business for industrial insulation. Russell worked in the business alongside his sons for nearly 30 years.

After retirement, he volunteered as the equipment manager for the Green Bay Gamblers Hockey team for 10 years. Russell had an avid love of aviation, nature, hunting, fishing, and wildlife conservation. For a period of time, Russell owned and operated a wildlife art gallery. He was proud to have helped establish Ducks Unlimited in Green Bay. Russell greatly enjoyed the many vacations he took with his family across the country. He loved good food, especially Puerto Rican food, Latin music, and cigars. Russell was also a dog lover, showing and breeding his beloved pets. While not a member of a church, Russell was a God fearing Christian man who encouraged his children to grow in their own faith.

He is survived by his former wife, Ines Padilla, and their son, Robert John (Deborah) Breitenbach; Robert's children, Kirsten (Michael Clarizio) Breitenbach and Christopher (Melissa) Breitenbach, and their mother, Alice; former wife, Mary Breitenbach, and their children, Shane (Elinor) Breitenbach, Scott (Stephanie Pasch) Breitenbach, and Angela (Matthew) Knutson; Shane's children, Collin Breitenbach, Leland Atkinson, Henry Breitenbach, and Emmet Breitenbach; Angela's children, Liam (Kennedy Bowes) Golden, Flynn Golden, and Luca Knutson; 2 great-granddaughters, Alexis and Sydney Breitenbach; brother, Richard Breitenbach; sister-in-law, Judith Breitenbach; his beloved dog, Holly. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Breitenbach; sister-in-law, Joyce Breitenbach; great-nephew, Robert Marcks.

Visitation will be held at the Duck Creek VFW Post 7534 (754 Riverview Drive Green Bay, WI 54303) on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4pm until the military honors performed at 8pm. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Prevea Home Health, Unity Hospice and the Milo Huempfner VA Hospital in Green Bay for the care and compassion offered to Russell and his family during their time of need. Further special thanks to Uncle Bob and Aunt Judy.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
