Russell J. Greatens
Green Bay - Russell Greatens, age 82, died on Earth Day, April 22, 2019, due to complications of Leukemia. He was a good man who cared deeply about the plight of the oppressed and he longed for a kinder, more compassionate world. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Joanna & Michael Lind; a special niece, Lise LaPlant; and his best friend, Amy Kocha. He was loved.
At Russ' request there will be no formal funeral services. A gathering for family and friends is being planned at Russ' home. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and the VA for all the care they have given to Russell.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019