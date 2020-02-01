|
Russell Jarosinski
Green Bay - Russell (Russ) W. Jarosinski age 56, Green Bay passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday January 30, 2020.
Russ was born in Green Bay, WI on September 11, 1963 to Walter and Dolores (Hieronimczak) Jarosinski. On June 15, 1985 he married Cathy Hansen.
Russ was very family oriented. He loved traveling and exploring new places with his wife and two kids. Russ was known for making quick connections that often turned into lifetime friendships. After being in his presence, you never left without a positive attitude and a smile on your face.
In addition to traveling, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching races, cheering for the Packers and entertaining his many nieces and nephews who considered him the "favorite, fun uncle". He found great joy in finding ways to serve others. His selflessness led him to be the best father and husband a family could ask for.
Russ will be held in the hearts of many including his wife of 34 years Cathy, kids Mitchell and Ami, parents Walter and Dolores, brother Doug (Kris), Green Bay; sister Leann (Dennis) Rudie, Mellen. Russ is also survived by brother and sister in laws Sandy Hansen, Green Bay; Norbert and Mary Lee Hansen, Green Bay; Gary Baumann, Hobart; Don and Joan Hansen, Hobart; Dennis Steigenberger, Sobieski; Tony and Bonnie Hansen, Pittsfield; David and Georgette Hansen, Luxemburg; Mark and Joanie Hansen, Pittsfield; Wayne and Lisa Hansen, Krakow; John Hansen, Green Bay; Paul and Gail Hansen, Hobart.
He is preceded in death by father and mother-in-law Donald and LaVerne Hansen; three sisters-in-law, Marion Baumann, Lorraine Steigenberger, Barbara Stascak; two brothers-in-law, Jim Hansen, Harold Hansen; nephew, Doug Hansen.
Russ will always be remembered for his contagious smile and his kind heart.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay from 4:00 pm until the memory share at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 1954 County Road U, Green Bay from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Stuart Dornfeld officiating.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Russell's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020