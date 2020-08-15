Russell VandenlangenbergAbrams - Russell Vandenlangenberg, 78, Abrams, died suddenly of natural causes Friday morning, August 14, 2020 at home with his wife at his side. He was born November 14, 1941 in Green Bay to Peter and Leonada "Sis" (VandeVoort) Vandenlangenberg. Russ grew up in Green Bay and graduated from Premontre High School with the class of 1960. He later served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.On June 29, 1963 he married Carolyn Lee and had eight children together. The couple lived in the Abrams area for most of their married lives where Russ worked as a master electrician for IBEW Local 158. The couple also owned and operated Vandy's Last Frontier in Oconto Falls for 14 years. He was a member of the Machickanee American Legion Post #523 and the Oconto County DAV Chapter #45. Russ was also involved in the Abrams Rec Assoc. and coached Abrams baseball and Babe Ruth teams. Russ enjoyed playing cards with his friends and family as well as deer hunting and hanging out at the hunting shack. He also enjoyed shooting pool and continued to do so every winter. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, family and friends. His finger always had a little twitch and the ones who loved him knew that twitch too well! His sense of humor will be missed by many as well as his heart of gold of helping anyone in need.Survivors are his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Vandenlangenberg; their children, Rubben (Cindy LeSage) Vandenlangenberg, Oconto Falls; Ronda (Cliff Haas) Vandenlangenberg, Watertown; Rosiland (Randy "Fred") Konitzer, Abrams; Robecca (Dwight "Ike") Glaubitz, Green Bay; Rochell (Larry) Otto, Oconto Falls; Rodney (Julie) Vandenlangenberg, Bryant; Regina (Randy) Henke, Colgate; grandchildren, Janella (David Rhodes) Landolfi, Maya (Louie Ocasio) Rivera, Anthony, Christina, Chris (Joanne Lara) and Kamin Vandenlangenberg, Denae (Justin) Schenkoski, Tiffany (Freddy) Rodriguez, Ryan (Kendra) and Aaron (fiancé Margaret Lovgren) Konitzer, Zach and Brock Clarke, Abigail, Emily and Samantha Glaubitz, Amber and Isabella Otto, Caleb and Leah Vandenlangenberg, Dylan (Brittany Ray) and Dalton (Emme Doro) Konitzer; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Marlene (Pete) Marto, Green Bay; Rosemary Vandenlangenberg, Kaukauna; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, son Robert in 2003, one brother Robert, grandson Waylon Joe Holland and great granddaughter Peyton Rylee Konitzer.Visitation will be held after 11am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 4pm Tuesday at the funeral home with Fr. Nonito Barra officiating. Military honors will follow at the funeral home and cremation taking place after.