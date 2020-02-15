|
|
Ruth A. Crozier
Green Bay - Ruth A. Crozier, 75, Green Bay, formerly a long time resident of Marinette, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by her family and was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus. Ruth was born on July 28, 1944 in Marinette, the daughter of the now late James and Gladys (Boettcher) Davis. She attended Red School in the town of Grover and was a graduate of Peshtigo High School with the class of 1962. After graduation she started working at Scott Paper Mill in Marinette starting as Production Line Worker and held various positions throughout her tenure until her retirement after 33 years. Ruth was a dedicated and virtuous worker and was well liked by her co-workers. After retiring from Scott Paper, she worked at Memories Restaurant in Marinette as well as the Colonial Club in Peshtigo and absolutely loved waitressing and enjoyed meeting new people. In 2005, Ruth married Thomas "Tom" Tutin in Marinette and they enjoyed over 14 years together. Tom preceded her in death on September 18, 2019. Ruth was always active and proud of the fact that she walked over 4 miles a day for over 30 years. She loved the outdoors and always gave thanks to the Lord above for the splendor of nature.
Ruth is survived by one daughter and son-in-law Cheryl Crozier and Aaron Wallin, Sault Ste Marie, MI; three grandchildren: Asher, Sydney and Torbin, one sister: Jean E. Peterson, Prescott, AZ; one brother and sister-in-law: Gerald (Sharron) Davis, Oconto Falls, WI; Cheryl's father who was still a dear friend of Ruth and the whole family: Everett (Carol) Crozier. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one brother-in-law: David Peterson.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Spring Lake Church, 2240 Klondike Road. Visitation will continue after 9:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the church. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Adam Jackson officiating. Burial at Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo. The family would like to offer special note of appreciation to the Bellin Cancer Team and Bellin Rehab and Unity Hospice for all of their loving care and concern shown to Ruth. Also, a special thank you to Rennes Health & Rehab~ your kindness, love and caring ways will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020