Ruth A. Quigley
Green Bay - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruth Ann Quigley (Waldorf) of Green Bay, WI. Ruthie (Tooti) passed away peacefully September 19th, 2020.
Ruth was born January 27, 1939 to the late Henry and Gladys Waldorf and has been a lifelong Green Bay resident. Ruth was a graduate of East High School and excelled with honors in all topics. When Ruth walked in a room, she lit it up with her great smile and beauty.
Following graduation, she met the love of her life Paul Quigley. Ruth and Paul were married on November 26th, 1960 at St. Mary's of the Angels Catholic Church in Green Bay. They were members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1999. Ruth's greatest accomplishment and best time of her life was raising her four children giving them the greatest childhood memories.
Throughout her working career she had several occupations such as Fort Howard Paper Company, along with driving school bus for the handicap and disabled giving each child special attention. In addition, she opened up a grocery store in the 400 Monroe Plaza serving all the elderly residents. Later in life, along with her husband Paul, they owned and operated Quigley Appraisal Corp. where she the office manager. She received her Brokers license and eventually her Real Estate license.
She was an avid gardener and loved to work in the yard with her numerous German Shepard's especially Patton. She also cherished traveling to Chicago and Lake Geneva with Paul and later in life Florida.
Ruth is survived by her four children; a son and daughter-in-law Scott (Christi) Quigley, three daughters and son-in-laws, Paula (Tim) Halbrook, Meredith Quigley-Brown (Robbie), and Tracy Conard (Jim), grandchildren Ryan, Riley (special friend Hanna), Jessica, Corrina, Kelsey, Katelyn (Ryan), Dalton (fiance Mackenzi), and Lauren. One great granddaughter Rayna. Sisters Joyce and Jean Waldorf and Pat and Darrel Whiting. Sister-in-laws Edda Quigley and Ann Hare. Numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends further survive.
She was preceded into death by her husband Paul, parents Henry and Gladys Waldorf, brother Jack (Delores) Waldorf, brother Tom (special friend Judy) Waldorf, sister Mildred (Al) Peer, sister JoAnn Waldorf, father and mother-in-law Norbert and Kathleen Quigley, brothers-in-law Tim and Mark Quigley, nephew Chris Quigley, and niece Debbie Whiting.
Visitation for Ruth will be held on Friday, September 25th, 2020 from 1pm - 2pm at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI). A prayer service will follow at 2pm.
Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
