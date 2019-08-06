|
|
Ruth Ann Cichantek
Green Bay - Ruth Ann Cichantek, 80, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born on August 24, 1938, in Waukesha County to Glen and Vita (Farina) Higbee.
On April 11, 1964, Ruth married Frank Cichantek at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha, WI. In 1968, Ruth and Frank moved to Eagle River, WI where they owned and operated Frank's Phillips 66 Service Station and Bait Shop for several years. In 1979 they settled in Green Bay where Ruth was a bookkeeper for Brown County in the child support agency and retired in 2005 after 20 years of service. Ruth enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed walking, swimming aerobics and going to shows at the Weidner Center.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Frank; three children, Teresa (Eric) DeBaker, Christopher Cichantek, and Susan Cichantek; two grandchildren, Allyson and Natalie DeBaker; five brothers and one sister, Gary (Connie) Higbee, Karen (Don) Ramig, Jim Higbee, Jeff (Cindy) Higbee, Tom (Jean) Higbee, and Steve Higbee.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Glenn Higbee.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 8. Visitation will continue at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The Cichantek family would like to give a heart filled thanks to the following: Barb, Laurie, and Cindy of Home Instead Home Care; AseraCare Hospice and Dr. Mark Jenson; and for the care and compassion shown Ruth by Nikki K. and rest of the outstanding staff of Tender Hearts Assisted Living. Thank you and may God bless you all.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019