Ruth Anne Melotte
The Villages, FL - Ruth Anne Melotte, 81, of The Villages, Florida and Green Bay, WI, passed away April 21, 2020 peacefully at her home in The Villages.
She was born, January 6th 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Thomas and Ruth Campbell. Anne married Richard (Dick) Melotte April 29th, 1961. Dick preceded her in death in 2011, her brother Tejay, as well as her son Marty in 2009. Anne is survived by her daughters Molly Beining (Brian G. Ernster) of Wauwatosa, WI, Maggie Melotte of Green Bay, WI. Three grandchildren, Paul Ledvina (Katie), Neil Ledvina, and Emma Beining (Adam). Three great grandchildren, Dylan Coon, Cameo, and baby Ledvina due in May.
Anne grew up in Green Bay where she attended Annunciation Grade School and graduated from West High. She obtained her B.S. in Human Development and Early Education from UW Green Bay. Upon retiring from many years as a teacher, Anne and Dick moved to The Villages, FL. Anne loved living there, where she played golf, bridge, sang in The Villages Voices, and loved book club. She really enjoyed spending time with her friends.
Anne was a special lady. Her courage and dignity were an inspiration by everyone who knew her. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Balxey Funeral Services, The Villages, FL. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020