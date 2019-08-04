|
Ruth (Anderson) Cornell
West De Pere - March 9, 1929 to July 20, 2019
Ruth (Anderson) Cornell was reunited with her beloved husband, Jim, and daughter, Gayle, after passing from Alzheimer's on July 20, 2019, in Kansas City, with daughter, Patti, at her side. Ruth was born March 9, 1929 in Milwaukee, the youngest of four children, born to John and Hilda (Witt) Anderson. As a young child, her family moved to Park Falls, WI where Ruth lived until graduating from Park Falls High School in 1947. She then moved to Green Bay to work and soon met the love of her life, James Cornell. They were married September 11, 1948, at St Francis Xavier Cathedral and were blessed with six children, daughters Gayle and Patti, and sons Michael, Gregory, John and Joel. Throughout their 70 years of marriage, Ruth and Jim lived in many homes in Green Bay, DePere and Lawrence. Until she required assistance, she resided on Sundown Lane in West DePere for 30 years.
Ruth was an amazing mother and homemaker who often had to hold down the fort while Jim was away-- in the military service or traveling for work. She loved her children and grandchildren and had a way of making each one feel that they were her favorite! She looked forward to holidays, birthdays and family cookouts as she treasured having all the family together. She was a wonderful baker and cook, known for baking birthday cakes from scratch, her apple cuts, her pumpkin pie, her "orange" dip, and especially, her meatloaf with tomato gravy! She enjoyed going out for breakfast -with Jim, with their good friends, or with her daughter Gayle, and later with her daughters-in laws. For many years, she participated in golf and bowling leagues, Brown County Extension Homemakers, TOPS and yoga. We will remember her with that big smile on her face as Jim crooned to her, "Darling, you're growing older."
Jim and Ruth enjoyed family camping trips, progressing from tent to truck camper to 5th wheel to Camp Cornell. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida with their friends, spending time on their boat and property on the Suamico River, and visiting her daughter, Patti, in KC. During their marriage, Jim & Ruth traveled to Hawaii, Niagara Falls, the Calgary Stampede, Yellowstone National Park and Washington D.C. She also took a trip to London, England with her daughter and granddaughter and to San Diego with Gayle and Jane to visit another granddaughter.
Ruth is survived by her children Michael (Jane) Cornell, Green Bay; Gregory (Jane) Cornell, and John Cornell of DePere, Patti Nelson (Bruce Conley) of Kansas City and Joel (Kathy) Cornell, Bellevue; son in law John Hendricks; 13 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren; sister in law, Dorothy Anderson, Park Falls, WI, sister in law & brother in law Janie & Paul Kyles, Green Bay, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, James Cornell, daughter Gayle Hendricks, daughter in law Debra Cornell, parents John and Hilda, and siblings, Doris Seidl, Howard Anderson and John (Junior) Anderson.
A heartfelt thanks to Patti, Bruce and their team of caregivers for their loving care for Ruth these last 3 years.
A memorial service and celebration of life is planned for Friday August 9 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan Street, De Pere. Visitation is from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM with a mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's research in memory of Ruth is appreciated.
