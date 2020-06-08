Ruth CrawfordShawano - Ruth Alene Crawford, 91, of Shawano, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5th surrounded by her family. Ruth's life was defined by her selfless devotion to her late husband, Patrick, children, grandchildren, the family business, and the greater Shawano community.Ruth grew up in the small northern community of Draper, WI. After graduating from High School, she moved to Milwaukee to pursue a career in cosmetology. During a trip back to the Northwoods, she met a tall, handsome fella, Pat Crawford, at a town hall dance. Their romance flourished into a beautiful life together eventually taking them to Shawano where they resided for 60 years.The Crawford family prominence and success in the logging industry brought Pat much public recognition. Always at his side was Ruthie and his accomplishments were her accomplishments. Pat often said he could not have done it without her. We agree. We saw what she did behind the scenes. She was remarkable. She was heavily involved in Timbco and TimberPro. When entering the company office, visitors were greeted by her genuine warmth and engaging chats.Her concern for others was paramount. If she knew you, you felt the warm embrace of her loving nature. She put love into action. She affirmed everyone's worth as an individual. She offered unconditional love, gave without expectation, was fair, non-judgmental and trustworthy. Like most women of her generation, Ruth also took great pride in running her household. Extraordinarily disciplined. Meticulously clean and tidy. She ironed everything - even the sheets. Kept her 8 kids looking proper: clothes clean and pressed, hair sharp. She enjoyed playing cards, collecting crystal bowls, Precious Moments figurines, saving found pennies for good luck and other simple pleasures.During our last meal together, we toasted "live your best life" — and this she did.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth (Janet) Crawford of Shawano, Cynthia (David) Jesse of Shawano, Mary Ellen (Peter Rebman) Tree of Green Bay, Mike (Tracy) Crawford of Shawano, Patrick Lee (Merrie) Crawford of Shawano, Kathryn (Mark) Schuh of Appleton, Samuel (Wendy) Crawford of Shawano, Elizabeth (Wes) Fleming of Whitefish Bay; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Patrick.Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:30 p.m. Father Scott Valentyn and Father Luke Ferris will be officiating. Swedberg Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Due to COVID there will be 200 seats at the church with social distancing guidelines followed. All that are comfortable are invited. Ruthie would want us to remain SAFE.Following the philanthropic nature of Pat and Ruth, the family is requesting memorials to be directed to the Ruth and Pat Crawford Family Foundation, which supports a variety of local charities.Special thanks are extended to the "Crawford Caregiving Team" led by mom's trusted and beloved fulltime caregiver, Jenny Maltbey. Jenny, along with all of Ruthie's devoted caregivers hold a special place in our hearts.For those of you unable to be with your loved ones at this time due to COVID 19, our hearts break for you.Many Blessings!~ The Crawford Family