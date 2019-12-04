|
Ruth E. Cattani
Green Bay - Ruth E. Cattani, 96, passed Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. She was born to the late Peter and Anna (Syrsted) Peterson on June 28, 1923, in Iron River, Michigan. Ruth graduated from Iron River High School and married Hank Cattani, whom preceded her in death in February of 1989. Ruth was an avid bowler and enjoyed the sport until the age of 88. She also loved quilting, and with the aid of her daughter-in-law, her family can enjoy her quilted creations. Ruth was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, as well as Alter Guild Coordinator. In her later years she very much enjoyed bible studies. Ruth always loved to spend time with her family and many church friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Debbie Cattani, Denver, CO; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and John Starkweather, Green Bay, WI; four grandchildren, Rob Cattani, Denver, CO, Tyler Starkweather and fiancé, Megan Eustace, Charleston, NC, Katie Starkweather, Minneapolis, MN, and Becky (Luke) Vander Heyden, La Crosse, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives also survive.
Ruth is preceded in death by her siblings, Gudren (Rudy) Hedland, Edgar Peterson, Arthur Peterson, Marie (Primo) Spigarelli, George (Eva) Peterson, B. Lucille "Buzz" (Ted) Poulos, and four brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 S. Ridge Road in Green Bay, from 11:00 am until the funeral service at 1:30 pm with Pastor Rufus Kubee officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Ruth's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the friends and staff at New Perspective Senior Living, Woodside Lutheran Home, the staff at Prevea Health and St. Mary's Hospital, and to Kristin, for her care and compassion toward Ruth and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019