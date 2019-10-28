|
|
Ruth E. (Pommerening) Trowbridge
Middleton - Ruth Pommerening Trowbridge passed away on October 26th 2019 with her children Betsy , Willie and Tom by her side. She was born on April 22, 1935 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Edwin and Emily Pommerening.
Ruth was a graduate of Wauwatosa East High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she pledged Delta Gamma. Ruth was active in her sorority and a leader at The University of Wisconsin Memorial Union. Ruth formed lifelong friendships at UW Madison. She used her degree to teach many, including a tenure at the Green Bay correctional institute where she helped inmates acquired their GED. She was also used her degree to teach piano.
Ruthie met her future husband Fred Trowbridge while in Madison. Ruth and Fred were married in 1958. They planted their roots firmly in Green Bay where they raised their three children. Freddie and Ruthie had a loving relationship until Fred passed away in 2002.
Ruth was active in many organizations and clubs including P.E.O., Antiquarians, birthday club, and bridge club. She was also very involved at Grace Lutheran Church where she was a past president of the congregation and active as a choir member her whole life.
The Trowbridge House played host to many fantastic parties and get togethers where Ruthie was likely to lead one and all in the singing of the many songs and ditties from her mental repertoire.
Ruth loved to garden and developed a serious passion for day lilies. Over the years her gardens grew, and she participated in several garden walks including the Day Lily Society National Convention and the Green Bay Botanical Garden Annual Walk.
Ruth was a passionate Packer Fan. She attended her first Packer game at the dedication of New City Stadium in 1957. Her perfect attendance was only thwarted a few times with visits to her beloved grandchildren in Colorado.
Ruth lived her life with zest and passion, loved her family dearly, cherished her friends, and was never one to pass up a conversation.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edwin Pommerening, sister Doris Simonson, and brother Glen Pommerening.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Betsy Trowbridge and Nann Steffens; son Willie, Sheila, Henry and Oliver Trowbridge; son Tom, Ruth Trowbridge and Luke and Cora Lubchenco; sister in law Jane and David DeCock; sister in law Sandy Pommerening; special friend Bob Mulrooney, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ruth's name to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary or Agrace Hospice in Madison, WI.
A visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI), Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM. Visitation will continue at Grace Lutheran Church (321 S. Madison St., Green Bay, WI), Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM with a funeral service to follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Please pass the Seroogy's chocolate!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019