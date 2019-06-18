Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets
Ruth Hafeman Obituary
Ruth Hafeman

Mount Pleasant - Ruth J. Hafeman, 86, passed away at Primrose Retirement Community on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Ruth was born in Green Bay, WI on September 20, 1932 to Edward and Malinda (nee, Wegner) Ihlenfeldt. On August 6, 1955, Ruth married Norman Hafeman and were married for 63 years. He preceded her in death on October 20, 2018. Ruth was a Registered Nurse, receiving her degree at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Over the years she had been employed by various physician's offices, last working for Lincoln Lutheran Home for more than fifteen years. Ruth was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Mission Guild and LWML at the church, and had volunteered for the Thrift Shop for many years. Ruth was a very active leader with Tucker 4-H and a member of RING, the Retired & Involved Nurses Group of Racine County.

Survivors include her children, Lisa (Tim) Maves of Menomonie, WI, Lorie (Dwayne) Greer of Lindale, TX, Alan (Marcy) Hafeman of Zeeland, MI and Andrew (Sheri) Hafeman of Oostburg, WI; grandchildren, Korey (Julie) Maves, Stephanie Maves, Steven Greer, Adam Greer, Lukas Hafeman, Caleb Hafeman, Ross Hafeman and Ryan Hafeman; great grandsons, Benjamin and Joseph Maves; her brother, Karl (Lou) Ihlenfeldt; sister, Anna (Fred) Laack; and sister-in-law, Ruth Zeamer. Ruth is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Heidi Hafeman; grandson, Benjamin Hafeman; and her brother, Edward Ihlenfeldt.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wayside, WI on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

The family would like to thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent care. There are not enough words to effectively thank Ruth's entire Primrose Retirement Community Family for their genuine compassion, outstanding care and friendship. She loved you all.

