Ruth (Krohn) Herlache
Kewaunee - Ruth (Krohn) Herlache, 97, Kewaunee, passed away January 22, 2020 in Kewaunee. She was born September 26, 1922 in the Town of Ahnapee to Clarence Sr and Mary (Havel) Krohn.
Ruth married Roland Herlache September 22, 1942 and together they had five children.
Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She belonged to St. Mary Rosary Society in Algoma, the Maplewood Forest Senior Club and the Happy Hoppers.
She is survived by daughters-in-law Gail Herlache and Joanne Zastrow; sons-in-law David LeGrave Sr, Mike Mott and Virgil Brusky; many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Helen Herlache and Bernice Krohn. She was preceded in death by her five children Larry Herlache, Patricia LeGrave, Kenny Herlache, Sandy Mott and Shirley Brusky, her parents, in laws Sylvester (Mary) Herlache, grandsons Dean Herlache and Aaron Brusky, granddaughter Shelly Herlache, great granddaughters Brooke McDermid and Julia Stangel and great great grandson Jaxon Krejcarek, sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Melvin) Koller, brother Clarence (Bud) Krohn Jr., in-laws Tony (Marcella) Pinchart, Richard (Emily) Herlache, Bernice (Emil) Rodrian, Gilbert (Helen) Herlache, Donald Herlache, Elroy Herlache and Agnes Salentine.
Family and friends may gather at St. Mary Catholic Church, Algoma, Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Jim Dillenburg officiating. Burial in St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lincoln.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Linden Manor and Unity Hospice for the excellent care and compassion given to Ruth.
Send your condolence cards to Christine Stangel, 923 Rose St., Kewaunee, WI 54216.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Ruth's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020