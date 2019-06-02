Services
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets
Ruth J. Hafeman, 86, passed away at Primrose Retirement Community on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wayside, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

A complete obituary will appear in the Press Gazette at a later date and the funeral home website once available.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, 3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402. (262) 639-8000; www.purath-strand.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019
