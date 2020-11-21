1/1
Ruth J. Huguet
Ruth J. Huguet

Green Bay - Ruth Joan (Platten) Huguet, age 85, of Green Bay, died Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on February 1, 1935 to Michael "Tony" and Loretta Platten.

Ruth grew up on Hwy 54 (now West Mason Street) before it was developed and had fond memories of her parents' log cabin general store, the Trading Post, and tending to the family goats. She met her future husband, David J. Huguet, when he knocked on the front door and said, "Hi-I'm your Fuller Brush man." A week later, he called and asked her out on a date. They married in May, 1957 and built a life together. Ruth and David enjoyed singing in their church choirs, the Festival Singers, and later with the WPS Chorus. She was involved with the Interfaith Seamen's Ministry and also was a referee for the Green Bay Kickers Soccer Club. Ruth also liked to decorate cakes for family and friends, no matter what the occasion was.

She is survived by her children: Jeanne (Dan) Davis, Paula (Greg) Ernst, Steven (Susie) Huguet, Phillip (Annette Stratton) Huguet, Martin A. Huguet, Francis (Stephanie) Huguet, Danielle (William) Janisch; grandchildren: Angela (Tommy) Burnside, Jared Anderson, Kelly (Jason) Fredrickson, Obed Umanzor, Debora Gonzales, Hailey Huguet, Martin J. Huguet, Ariana Warnke, David Huguet, Henry Huguet, Peter Janisch and Thomas Janisch; great grandchildren: Marissa Burnside, Darren Burnside, Victoria (Kevin) Saiyavong and Luke Davis; great great grandchildren: Preston, Beckett and Josephine Saiyavong; her brother, Eugene (Betty) Platten; sisters in law: Joyce Menne, Maureen Huguet and Ellen (Chew) Yee; brothers in law: Paul Huguet, John (Jan) Huguet, Jim (Anne) Huguet and Jay (Sue) Huguet. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, David; her babies, Joan and Matthew; her grandson, Shaun Davis; her parents; her sisters: Rita (Lincoln) Story, Claire (Leo) Baeb and Susan (Samuel) Stevens; in laws: Marcel and Lillian Huguet, Anne (Roger) Bressers, Peter Huguet, Rod Huguet and Mary Huguet.

A private entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
