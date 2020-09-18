1/1
Ruth J. Timmerman
1931 - 2020
Ruth J. Timmerman

Green Bay - Ruth J. Timmerman, 89, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born March 19, 1931, in Green Bay to the late Charles and Eva Deneys.

Ruth was a graduate of Green Bay West High School, Class of 1949. In 1952, she married Albert Timmerman. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2015. For forty years Ruth worked for Red Owl grocery store and later for Elaine's House of Brides. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Parish for over sixty years. Ruth loved playing cards. She was a member of various Bridge Clubs and loved playing cards with her family and friends.

Ruth is survived by her children, Alan Timmerman, Debra Kidd, Todd (Kim) Timmerman, and Cindy (Don) VandenHeuvel; her grandchildren, Charles, Rachele, Nick, Chris (Sarah), and Patrick (Caitlin); her thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, "Sis" Franken and Dorothy Huben; a sister-in-law, Mary Timmerman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; a granddaughter, Rebecca; three brothers-in-law, Richard Huben, Ken Franken, and Richard Timmerman.

By her family's wishes, private services will be held for Ruth at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
