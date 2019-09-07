|
Ruth Kantz
Algoma - Ruth F. Kantz, 87, Algoma, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Door County Memorial. She was born January 26, 1932 to the late Edward & Erna (Retzlaff) Hanamann.
Ruth married Stanley Maedke September 1950. After his death on July 26, 1972, she married Melvin Kantz in October of 1974. Together they resided in Pembine , WI for 40 years. Due to her health she moved back to Algoma and lived at Oak Creek Assisted Living since 2015.
Ruth is survived by her daughter; Barb Trull; son Paul Maedke; 2 grandchildren, David (Mickie) Bouche and Renee Bouche; 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler Bouche and Brooke Bouche; 2 brothers, Floyd Hanamann and Jim (Janice) Hanamann; as well as by nieces and nephews and special friends, Bob Smits family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Maedke; her second husband, Melvin Kantz; sister-in-law, Edna Hanamann; in-laws Lawrence and Gertrude Maedke, Shirley & Marvin Dachelet, and Ruthann Dachelet.
There will be a private family funeral service at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Stangland, followed by burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma, WI. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Much thanks to Oak Creek Assisted Living, to Marie Pinchart and the wonderful staff for the love and care of our mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019